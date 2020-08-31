American International Group Inc. Sells 31,491 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,491 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of LMT traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,402. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.98 and its 200-day moving average is $376.59. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

