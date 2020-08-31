American International Group Inc. Sells 6,511 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Eaton worth $26,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Eaton by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,657,000 after buying an additional 1,407,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,348,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,490,000 after buying an additional 1,070,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,555. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,594,802. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

