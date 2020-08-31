American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) will report sales of $24.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American National BankShares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.20 million. American National BankShares reported sales of $24.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American National BankShares will report full year sales of $97.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $100.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.83 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American National BankShares.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMNB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,386. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $256.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 1,161.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National BankShares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.