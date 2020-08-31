Analyzing ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ICU Medical alerts:

93.0% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 6.61% 9.77% 7.68% Avinger -225.26% -283.92% -75.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ICU Medical and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50

ICU Medical currently has a consensus target price of $213.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.76%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 174.51%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and Avinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.25 $101.04 million $7.36 26.67 Avinger $9.13 million 4.67 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.16

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Avinger on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation/urologics, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.