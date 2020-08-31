Analyzing Ivanhoe Energy (OTCMKTS:IVANF) and Penn Virginia (OTCMKTS:PVAC)

Ivanhoe Energy (OTCMKTS:IVANF) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ivanhoe Energy alerts:

This table compares Ivanhoe Energy and Penn Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.38 $70.59 million $8.97 1.30

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Energy and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Energy N/A N/A N/A Penn Virginia 33.22% 20.69% 9.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ivanhoe Energy and Penn Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Penn Virginia has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.54%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Ivanhoe Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Ivanhoe Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ivanhoe Energy

Ivanhoe Energy, Inc. engages in heavy-oil exploration and development. It focuses on pursuing long term growth in its reserve base and production using advanced technologies. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on February 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.