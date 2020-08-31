Analyzing Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Novation Companies alerts:

Novation Companies has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daito Trust Construction has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novation Companies and Daito Trust Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Daito Trust Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novation Companies and Daito Trust Construction’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $63.47 million 0.04 -$10.23 million N/A N/A Daito Trust Construction $14.34 billion 0.42 $809.38 million N/A N/A

Daito Trust Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Daito Trust Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and Daito Trust Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -18.89% N/A -51.47% Daito Trust Construction N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daito Trust Construction beats Novation Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services. In addition, it offers agency guarantee and rental building real estate agency services; constructs LP gas plants and supplies LP gas to rental buildings; supplies and sells energy, such as electric power to rental buildings; and operates elderly day care centers and nurseries. Further, the company provides home care, in-home support planning, home visit nursing care, support for people with disabilities, housekeeper referrals, and nursing care personnel introduction services; operates hotels in Malaysia; and handles financing, such as construction funds. Additionally, it sells insurance to rental housing owners and tenants; offers payment services for credit card settlements and other payment methods; provides consulting services for trust businesses centered on real estate management trusts, as well as asset succession and asset management; and offers document shipping and shredding, printing, and clerical work services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.