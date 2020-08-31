Angela Frances Holtham Purchases 4,300 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) Stock

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) Director Angela Frances Holtham purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$10,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,518 shares in the company, valued at C$179,817.30.

TSE ONC opened at C$2.29 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.60.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

