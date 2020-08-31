Anthony Lowings Sells 4,095 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40.

NYSE YUM opened at $97.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

