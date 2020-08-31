Apex Hits Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Apex has a market cap of $5.34 million and $66,702.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00028531 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

