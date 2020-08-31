Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $36,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $61.98. 244,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

