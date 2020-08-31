Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post $345.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.97 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $387.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 53,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Rosen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $143,200. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 222,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 347,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $24,465,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,915,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

