Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Head to Head Contrast

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 10.54% 8.94% 2.10% American Homes 4 Rent 11.94% 2.29% 1.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 2.98 $36.99 million $1.34 7.63 American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 7.56 $141.04 million $1.11 25.85

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ares Commercial Real Estate and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 1 3.00 American Homes 4 Rent 0 8 6 0 2.43

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.44%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $26.92, suggesting a potential downside of 6.16%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2018, we owned 52,783 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

