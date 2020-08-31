Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $24.40 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 130.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

