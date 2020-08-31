At Home Group (HOME) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect At Home Group to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect At Home Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $18.68 on Monday. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

