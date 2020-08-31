Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,370. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

