Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ayr Strategies from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of AYRSF opened at $12.57 on Friday. Ayr Strategies has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Ayr Strategies Company Profile

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

