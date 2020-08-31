Bank of America Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $260.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $249.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.94.

Splunk stock opened at $220.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $223.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 13,931 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $2,443,776.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,616 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

