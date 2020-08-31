Barclays Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $117.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.79.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $2,439,765.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.