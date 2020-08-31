Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,710 ($22.34) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diploma to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Diploma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,641.43 ($21.45).

Shares of Diploma stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,930 ($25.22). 115,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,874.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,777.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,165.21 ($15.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,152 ($28.12).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

