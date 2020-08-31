Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of KAR opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 400.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 934.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $881,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

