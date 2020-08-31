BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.55.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

