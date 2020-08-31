Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $3,928,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 38.6% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 154.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.76 and a 200-day moving average of $249.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.