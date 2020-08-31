Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Sells $639,116.66 in Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

