Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Wedbush raised Best Buy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.48.

NYSE:BBY opened at $111.23 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,737 shares of company stock worth $74,436,568 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after buying an additional 1,662,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after buying an additional 636,272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

