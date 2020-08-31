BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEST. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Macquarie cut shares of BEST from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.59. BEST has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. BEST’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BEST by 991.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth $45,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in BEST during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BEST in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

