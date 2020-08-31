BidaskClub Downgrades Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Strong Sell

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Alkermes stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.43. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $247.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 89.0% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 7,193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,723,000 after buying an additional 3,388,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $35,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 227.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,554,000 after buying an additional 2,239,354 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.7% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 414.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 1,579,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

