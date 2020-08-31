BidaskClub Downgrades Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Sell

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.97.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Ebix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $765.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ebix news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Ebix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ebix by 103.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ebix by 1,368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

