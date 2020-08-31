BidaskClub Downgrades Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) to Sell

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.99 million, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $25,463.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $308,429.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

