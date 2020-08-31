BidaskClub Upgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to “Sell”

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NTAP opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,082 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 671,134 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $24,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

