Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.82.

BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.95. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

