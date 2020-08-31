Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of -172.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $42,258,273.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,036.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,135 shares of company stock valued at $64,215,699 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.