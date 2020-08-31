BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.56 million, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 536,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 323,205 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 397,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

