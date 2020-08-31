Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of REYN opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Noll acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

