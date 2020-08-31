BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$107.00.

CM opened at C$104.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$94.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$115.96. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

