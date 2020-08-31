Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $390.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce $390.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $391.89 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $442.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. 3,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,091.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 994,749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,120,000 after purchasing an additional 843,865 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after buying an additional 623,736 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 206.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after buying an additional 557,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

