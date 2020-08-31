Brokerages Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allot Communications.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of ALLT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 3,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.54 million, a P/E ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLT. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.