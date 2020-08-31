Brokerages Expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.79. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

FTV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. 23,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $80,258,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares in the company, valued at $776,461,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.