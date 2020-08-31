BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOOO. BidaskClub cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 3.49. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 112,991 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BRP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BRP by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

