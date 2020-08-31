BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BRP from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 3.49.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,513,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.