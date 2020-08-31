BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$85.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.88.

DOO opened at C$72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.89. BRP has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$75.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 3.4000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

