BRP (TSE:DOO) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$74.00.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BRP from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.88.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$72.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.95. BRP has a 52-week low of C$18.56 and a 52-week high of C$75.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.89.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 3.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.