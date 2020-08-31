Bruce Akhurst Purchases 10,909 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) insider Bruce Akhurst purchased 10,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.62 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of A$39,490.58 ($28,207.56).

Tabcorp Holdings Limited has a one year low of A$2.09 ($1.49) and a one year high of A$4.98 ($3.56). The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$3.16 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.79.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

