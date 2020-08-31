Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDR. TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

