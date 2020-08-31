CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $2.26 on Friday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.