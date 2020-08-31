Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $105.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.82.

NYSE BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $107.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,135 shares of company stock worth $64,215,699 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 254.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 172,630 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 1,922.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

