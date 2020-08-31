Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$102.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$107.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$104.12 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.70 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

