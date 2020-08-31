Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CARA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $720.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.81. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,300 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $68,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,541,243.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,449,913.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,927 shares of company stock worth $314,329. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

