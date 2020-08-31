Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Million

Analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will report $23.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.89 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $26.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $98.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.88 million to $99.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $105.17 million, with estimates ranging from $103.60 million to $107.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 322.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 661,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 504,820 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 453,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 242,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 240,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 2,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $492.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.28. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

