CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 564,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 67,722 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 27.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 61,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 195,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE:IGR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,956. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.