Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHKAQ. Cfra reissued a strong sell rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $180.00.

CHKAQ stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $430.00.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($28.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($27.75) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 127.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post -93.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48,786 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 40.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 294,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 84,263 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

